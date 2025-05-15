Tax Superuser (SME) Fixed term

Tax Superuser- fixed term until 2026 August.

In this role You will:

Act as a contributor from the GBS Tax Superuser Team in the operated SAP’s development programs as a member of the Tax Process area to ensure delivery of tax solutions and organisational change process

Handle conflicting priorities between several projects and queries with the help of the Team Lead or fellow colleagues

Take part in project development discussions and help analyse system setup and build impact assessments

Use a sophisticated level of SAP knowledge to ensure system integrity when proposing design solutions to the Tax, Senior Group Operation Advisor and Change Manager

Manage the allocated portfolio’s VAT condition tables and the integrity of the VAT design of the operated SAP system

Works with users (Tax and non-Tax) to identify risks/issues and mitigation plans to identify the problem prior to a formal IT&S ticket being raised

Assess the changes and, if necessary, raises a Change Request, for example for new tax codes or new design configuration, when business or Tax identifies a change needed in the SAP system

Make changes to the SAP tax models by updating rates, end dating and creating new VAT condition records or Excise Duty rules, etc.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or equivalent experience in ndirect tax accounting and reporting

A good understanding of taxation across all aspects of indirect taxes (VAT, Excise Duties)

Proficiency in English

Intermediate level of Excel skills

Knowledge of an integrated accounting system (preferably SAP)

Experience in being part of defining and delivering technology projects would be an advantage

A demonstrable ability to navigate through the technology landscape and language

Good coordination and interpersonal skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.