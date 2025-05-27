Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Tax Superuser SME (fixed term)

Tax Superuser SME (fixed term)

Tax Superuser SME (fixed term)

  • Location HU: Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Tax Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095772
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Tax Group


Job Description:

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Tax Superuser SME- fixed term until 2026 August.

In this role You will:

  • Act as a contributor from the GBS Tax Superuser Team in the operated SAP’s development programs as a member of the Tax Process area to ensure delivery of tax solutions and organisational change process
  • Handle conflicting priorities between several projects and queries with the help of the Team Lead or fellow colleagues
  • Take part in project development discussions and help analyse system setup and build impact assessments
  • Use a sophisticated level of SAP knowledge to ensure system integrity when proposing design solutions to the Tax, Senior Group Operation Advisor and Change Manager
  • Manage the allocated portfolio’s VAT condition tables and the integrity of the VAT design of the operated SAP system
  • Works with users (Tax and non-Tax) to identify risks/issues and mitigation plans to identify the problem prior to a formal IT&S ticket being raised
  • Assess the changes and, if necessary, raises a Change Request, for example for new tax codes or new design configuration, when business or Tax identifies a change needed in the SAP system
  • Make changes to the SAP tax models by updating rates, end dating and creating new VAT condition records or Excise Duty rules, etc.

What You will need to be successful:

  • Relevant degree in Finance or Economics
  • At least 3 -4 years’ work experience in related Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area
  • Demonstrated experience with SAP financial modules and functionality.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

  • Deep understanding of knowledge of indirect tax rules to determine tax treatments for various business scenarios, including chain transactions.
  • Good understanding of indirect tax accounting principles, including the recording of input and output taxes and their impact on financial statements.
  • Knowledge in navigating SAP, with the capability to retrieve information using various transaction codes for both sales and purchase scenarios.
  • Knowledge of end to end indirect tax compliance processes.
  • Demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility and accountability for tasks and projects.
  • Demonstrating strong analytical skills in evaluating issues and identifying underlying root causes.
  • Prioritizing tasks effectively to meet deadlines and achieve objectives.
  • Knowledge of downstream business and the related risks along with the tax issues associated with complex supply chains is preferable.
  • Experience in being part of defining and delivering technology projects would be an advantage.
  • Excellent coordination and communication skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
  • Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp