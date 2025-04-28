Team Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the opportunity

To provide support to the country or functional team, in terms of administration and support for the leadership team and the wider team​:

Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

Manage and prioritize the Calendars of the LT in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, helpful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.

Support the team with administrative matters.

Manage email responses and/or notices where required.

Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.

Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements, compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time.

Manage all your work in a strictly confidential manner.

Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.​)

General Admin duties:

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with peers and BP staff globally, including external contacts.

Take accountability for all tasks of other Team Assistants/PAs as and when they are absent from the office

Code invoices using and forward the same to approvers and manage third party invoices.

General office admin: Act as a point of contact on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Confident in prioritising activities and to action/refer as appropriate. Responsible for electronic and paper filing systems, prepare e-expenses and management of invoice. Log various IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms for team when necessary, order stationary, meet and greet guests.

Requirements

Consistent track record as team administrator/PA

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.