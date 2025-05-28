Team Lead, Payments Accelerator

Job summary

Overview: At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new Finance Business & Technology (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Supervise an execution team that ensures accurate and timely invoicing, payment and proactive monitoring of all payable transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Lead service delivery that drives effective invoice processing, prompt payment to BP suppliers and issue resolution on employee expenses.

Run unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time payment to suppliers.

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide Accounts Payable related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive and improved analysis with proposal and recommendations.

Support Squads to implement timely and ground-breaking improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Resolve issues that are called out by the team and oversee and monitor their performance.

Ensure compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp

Direct Line management for up to 5 direct reports and a team of up to 10-15 team members

Create an inclusive environment recognising diversity of team members

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and direct work. Appraise performance; provide feedback and coaching, and reward and field employees. Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



Handling the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Invoices processed are of high monetary value; therefore a high attention to detail is required in order to ensure complete processing accuracy.

Payments are reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

Maintain good relationships with external collaborators to facilitate service delivery perfection.

Liaising with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulouss coordination between teams.

Developing team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Finance, Accounting or related field, CPA, CA, ACCA, CIMA, etc.

Minimum of 12 years of experience in general accounting and accounts payable operations.

Minimum of 7 years of experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams.

Previous experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Shared service centre experience.

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel.

Own your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of visibility.

Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of visibility. Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment.

Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment. Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace. Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences.

Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital seamless self-service customer experiences. Digital first - Keeps up-to-date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions.

Operational Perfection – Recognised as subject matter authority for business process development, provides ongoing consultancy/coaching across the organisation and shares standard process and lessons learned.

– Recognised as subject matter authority for business process development, provides ongoing consultancy/coaching across the organisation and shares standard process and lessons learned. Risk Management - Owns the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance.

- Owns the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance. Problem Solving - Proactively prioritise/anticipate problems, devise solutions, facilitate on board and guide implementation of corrective and/or preventive actions for complex issue.

- Proactively prioritise/anticipate problems, devise solutions, facilitate on board and guide implementation of corrective and/or preventive actions for complex issue. Analytical Thinking - Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

- Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis. Innovation – Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements.

– Proactively researches, imports and applies innovations or current trends in the industry into new concepts or ideas. Brings together the creative ideas into a systematic approach or solution, seeking better solutions for new requirements. Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

- Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services. Change Management - Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Accepts new approaches, systems, structures and method.

- Leads groups or teams through the whole change management process including problem solving and creative thinking. Accepts new approaches, systems, structures and method. Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights Eye For Business –Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects supply to the delivery of the overall strategy.

–Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects supply to the delivery of the overall strategy. Energize People - Leads teams to optimally achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

- Leads teams to optimally achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels. Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

- Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees. Improve Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

- Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles. Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command. Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external collaborators and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



