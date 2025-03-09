This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role :

The Team Leader - Maintenance will lead inspire and mentor a small team of maintenance professionals

Made up of 4 of maintenance senior advisors - toto ensure timely delivery of all reactive and scheduled tasks across the bp ANZ network with clear communication within the team and other key customers. In this role, you’ll also coordinate the 4 S’s scorecard – Safety, Sales, Service, Savings targets whilst monitoring performance metrics to ensure efficient and reliable operations reporting directly to the ANZ Maintenance Manager

This role is responsible for coordinating and ensuring the efficient and cost-effective delivery of site and asset-specific maintenance whilst adhering to ‘playbook’ of ANZ store centric requirements. The position will provide valuable insights to the Maintenance Leads - ANZ, facilitating coaching and optimisation of operational procedures for Business Managers and Store Teams withing ANZ Retail Operations.

Responsibilities :

Mentor and lead maintenance team members by providing training and support

Ensure maintenance tasks are properly planned and prioritized to ensure timely completion of works in line with agreed service level agreements

Ensure adherence to bp and ANZ safety standards and regulations

Track and analyze maintenance performance metrics ensuring KPI’s and budgets are delivered,

Find opportunities for process improvements and cost savings

Consolidate feedback and share to improve performance of store teams.

Job requirements & qualifications:

Good understanding of facility and maintenance management

Strong HSSE understanding and thought process.

Experience in solving technical problems

Excellent communication and customer engagement skills

Prior experience working within a fast-paced retail fuels or convenience operations environment

Experience using Computerized Maintenance Management systems (CMMS) (i.e. eMaintenance+ or iAuditor)

You will work with :

Become part of a motivated, diligent, and cohesive team that excels in solving challenges and understands the essential nature of Business as Usual (BAU) for maintaining safety stability, performance, and achieving results. Our ultimate goal is to serve our customer and meet their needs and expectations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.