Team Leader - Performance Hub Lead

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

The Team Leader – Performance Hub Leader is responsible for leading all aspects of Performance Advisors and ensuring financial delivery of our commitments in the convenience business through performance optimisation. This role will define, support and facilitate the convenience performance framework and will play a critical part in supporting performance delivery!

Shift Timing : 3 AM -12 Noon IST

Responsibilities :

Direct a team of Pricing, Retail support, promotions and Performance Advisors to ensure continuous improvement and delivery of budgets and targets

Provide insights on business performance through interpretation of reports

Track and provide assurance on performance & delivery of critical initiatives within Convenience Trading & Fulfilment

Support in the ongoing management and evolution of the Total Store Offer

Work with Finance to develop and implement standard and structured performance metric dashboards and frameworks to drive effective performance conversations.

Apply external benchmarking and norms to resolve good looks like to drive and shape performance.

Job requirements & qualifications:

8-10 years of retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and partnership skills.

Phenomenal communication and customer leadership skills

Strong leadership ability

Commercial competence

Sophisticated Excel skills

Previous use of SAP

Understanding of P&L

Ability to collaborate well with others at all levels



