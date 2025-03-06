This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview :

The Team Leader – Retail Support coordinates and supports all sides of the convenience retail operation including but not limited to buying group operations, rebate management, home delivery platforms/related offers and other aspects of the convenience retail back office!

Shift Timing: 3 AM- 12 PM IST

Responsibilities :

Be responsible for the Retail support team. Ensure close communication and ways of working with the AU merch/food team. Distribute activities across senior advisors to ensure smooth workflow and a silent running operation.

Support all activities and controls associated with AU merch/food rebate administration and collection.

Support activities connected with site opening and closures (eg, supplier communication and equipment requirements, supplier account setup/management)

Support operational feature of the promotional program, including updating the retail Extranet and other related communication.

Support operational and setup side of the Buying Group program, including setup/exit of Dealers, supplier communication and coordination of promotional materials/assets/POS etc. Support buying group compliance to the BGP (via administration of the audit program). Support administrative efforts connected with ‘Home Delivery’ and home delivery platforms (eg, menu management and promotional administration).

Job requirements & qualifications :

8 to 10 years of retail experience (eg, retail operations and/or retail support)

Strong communication and teamwork skills

Experience leading and encouraging a complementary team

Proven commercial competence

Ability to think analytically and tackle problems

You will work with :

This role will play a part in the engine room of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies



