Technologist Fuels - Quality Assurance and Technical Support

Technology



Operations Group



About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

The Refining and Advanced Fuels Technology (RFT) team sits in the Fuels and Low Carbon Technology group within Applied Sciences Technology. The team consists of over 120 people who work closely with the business groups to assure the quality of our fuels along the whole of the Fuels Supply Chain - from our Refineries and 3rd party suppliers to our Customers and Products businesses. The RFT team also develop differentiated fuels products for retail customers and deploy these into global markets. The range of fuel products is evolving as part of the energy transition, with a growing number of bio-based fuel offers. The RFT team run technical programs to understand and mitigate the risk of processing biobased feedstocks in our refinery assets.

You will be part of the Quality Assurance and Technical Support team being built in India. The team will work in partnership with the regional technology and business teams to assure the quality of our fuel products along global supply chains.

Putting Safety first, always. Contributes to a speak-up culture and a psychologically safe team environment

Supports assurance of fuels quality along global supply chains by participating on routine assessment/audits of bp and 3rd party facilities – including laboratories and terminals. Assesses the strength of our barriers to a quality risk event.

Contributes to root cause analysis investigations (or equivalent methodology) following product quality incidents, including drafting of reports

Work with Americas, Europe and South Africa, and Asia Pacific regions to deliver targeted support.

Provides input to reports on Fuels Product Quality for the bp regional safety and operation risk committee (SORCs), as required

Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering

An understanding of fuels supply chain quality assurance, or quality assurance experience gained from process manufacturing industries

Developing understanding of fuels technical regulations and industry standard processes, to be able to advise operations teams, as a second line of defense to quality incidents.

Excellent partner to the business / great teammate.

Good communicator and an advocate for cross-functional collaboration.

Excellent data analytics and technical communication skills.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



