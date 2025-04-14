Technology Deployment Team Leader, Lubricants

Job summary

Lead the META (Middle East, Türkiye and Africa) technology deployment team (4 direct reports geographically distributed across Turkey, Egypt and South Africa) to provide technical expertise to the META lubricants business, help plan their future Automotive and Industrial product requirements, deploy new formulations, support new product launches and support existing technology. Assist with the generation of new business in existing markets and growth into new markets. Work with supply chain to drive down product cost of goods (COGS) whilst striving to optimize complexity without impacting overall product integrity. Support implementation of the global product quality assurance and compliance agenda in META.

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Recruit, establish and lead the new META technology deployment team, embed team into organisation and build capabilities.

As a member of the META Leadership Team the role holder has a responsibility to contribute to the safe delivery of financial and volume performance targets of the PU.

Ensure that the META specific technology requirements are understood and prioritized to deliver maximum value.

Co-create with the marketing function a cost effective and fit for purpose portfolio for today and a pipeline for the future based on customer needs and technical trends ensuring new development opportunities are considered in the OD&I planning process.

Lead the META Technology Deployment Team to support PU/in country marketing and supply chain teams with all aspects of new product implementations (new raw material planning, product mapping and formulation mapping, initiating streamlines) to manage specification/performance changes and deploy compliant and cost-effective formulations with meaningful performance claims.

Provide effective communications and training on new products, technologies, value propositions and future trends.

Advise and approve the technical accuracy, integrity and approval of external communications, materials used at media events, customer events, product introduction, data sheets and labels.

Demonstrate Technology leadership at large scale or specialised customer engagements, sales conferences, distributor events, trade shows, technical conferences, OEM meetings, industry conferences.

Seek and drive opportunities for lower cost raw materials/formulations according to PU/market supply context and PU/market specific product portfolio needs.

Lead the activities to ensure technical and quality assurance requirements are met when the PU sets up new manufacturing partners/ suppliers including 3P manufacturer Castrol formulas and 3P finished goods resale.

Lead the META Technology Deployment Team to p rovide effective and timely technical expert advice and support liaising with technical services/sales/customer services and global supply chain as appropriate.

Lead the technical input required to support new business, product innovations (including portfolio sustainability initiatives), tenders and RFQs to defend and support growth of the business.

Responsibility for Quality Assurance assessments at blending plants and re-fillers as agreed with the business. Conduct investigations in response to severe incidents, ensure actions from assessments and investigations are tracked and implemented, and that lessons learned are transferred and embedded.

Degree or equivalent in a technical subject

> 10 years’ experience in a technical role, advanced technical knowledge of lubricants, formulations and applications

Strong technical presentation and communication skills

Deep understanding and knowledge of external competitive environment

Ability to translate business strategy and technology trends into compelling actions to maximise value

Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organisation and with key stakeholders, effectively building trust, support, commitment and motivation.

Experience of leading a team



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



