Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the world. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

The Trade Loan Analyst is responsible for trade loan activities with an aim to deliver business goals, optimizing a balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement. This includes calculating and evaluating Trade Loans, preparing and submitting proposals for authorisation, evaluating trade finance performance, supporting the commercial evaluation, legal recovery and business support to the bp Sales teams. Position holder need to ensure adherence to local policies and procedures in drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance. This position is part of wider FBT Asia organization and is encourage to provide back up for other countries in the region to support Credit & Trade Loan agenda.

Perform regular and event driven Trade Loan evaluations, perform Customer Due.

Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer.

Prepare Financial Memorandum (FM), validate & submit trade loan proposals for approval and ensure that they are aligned with BP financial guidelines (e.g. IRR, Credit Risk, NHF).

Liaise with cash & banking teams to ensure the payments are issued to the customers as per agreement signed.

Prepare trade investment agreement, Purchase order, invoice, legal letters and other relevant documents.

Monitor Trade Loan fulfilment, identify key, strategic or high risks related to trade investments and take actions together with the relevant partners.

Evaluate and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. the target (Volume and Gross Margin) on a monthly basis and take necessary actions as per the Contract.

Perform reconciliation between the sub-accounts and the main GL accounts to ensure that the account balances are valid and accurate.

In-depth knowledge of accounting entries related to end-to-end Trade loan activities.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 3 to 4 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Loan Application, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry.

Written and spoken proficiency in English language.

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.