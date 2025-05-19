Trade Marketing Manager (Channel Support Specialist)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the role

Purpose of this role is to work closely with key stakeholders in supporting development of strong channel sales and distribution in line with market strategy. Also, enable performance through the planning and execution of trade

activities which align with business strategy

Key Accountabilities

Track territory and strategic channel KPIs, design offer and track implementation of territory and channel offer.

Identify local market opportunities to develop channel-specific trade marketing program to support sales, execute program with progress reports.

Map the trade landscape and segment partners based on potential, loyalty, and category performance

Accountable for delivery on the distribution and new sales channel target includes the sales associated

Key coordinator for each channel focus strategy/offers/expansion for branded workshop with sales/marketing team

Ensure timely availability and deployment of execution tools and merchandising materials with marketing team and develop tracking mechanisms to ensures materials are optimized.

Work closely with Sales in the development of a robust channel plans aligned to the complexities of the accounts and manages proper roll-out in trade.

Gather and monitor all competitive initiatives/market insights and prepare corresponding action plans

Achieve sales budget and product profit goals within allocated marketing resources, including achievement of targeted market shares

Requirements

Min university degree or equivalent

5-7 years of experience in trade marketing, fmcg industry preferred

experience in distributor management would be a plus!

This role is for Castrol business and is a local package role in Malaysia with at least 25% of domestic travel (within Malaysia).

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



