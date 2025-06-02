Trade Settlements Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
Our Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) business, connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
The Trade Settlement Senior Analyst handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.
Key Accountabilities
Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility
Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues.
Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner
Ensure full compliance with the bp ST&S Settlements Policy
Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus
Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
Support change activities to ensure successful implementation
Essential Education:
Relevant finance degree and minimum of 7-10 years of experience in finance or accounting
Mandarin and Japanese language proficiencies are advantageous
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Good understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles
Relevant experiences in pricing and cash activities are added advantages.
Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil & Gas Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous
Strong analytical skills, attention to detail
Strong work ethics and professionalism
Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities
Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization
Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems
Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members
Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Agile and be able to adapt to changing portfolios as and when needed
Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts
Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities
Ability to mentor team members
Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.