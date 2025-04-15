Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is seeking a Trading Assistant/Deal Entry Analyst to join our team in Chicago! The Trading Assistant will be part of the front office commercial trading team and directly assist the Gasoline and Ethanol trade desks. The position will be primarily responsible for deal capture and deal entry for traders both in the system of record and the trader sheets. This role will also assist additional bench projects as requested.
This is a dynamic front office position with direct engagement with the trading bench, and can serve as a stepping-stone to a front-line trading role.
Key accountabilities
Essential experience and job requirements
Why join bp
How much do we pay (Base)? ($85,000– $95,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Continued Learning, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Negotiating value, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
