Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp is seeking a Trading Assistant/Deal Entry Analyst to join our team in Chicago! The Trading Assistant will be part of the front office commercial trading team and directly assist the Gasoline and Ethanol trade desks. The position will be primarily responsible for deal capture and deal entry for traders both in the system of record and the trader sheets. This role will also assist additional bench projects as requested.

This is a dynamic front office position with direct engagement with the trading bench, and can serve as a stepping-stone to a front-line trading role.

Key accountabilities

Ensure system of record and trader sheets are promptly updated with new deals including the reconciliation of any discrepancies and follow through to resolution.

Perform end of day reconciliation between system of record and trader sheets. Also ensure trader marks are properly loaded at end of day.

Continuously explore and implement ways to improve current processes and ways of working on the trade desk.

Ability to thoroughly understand and interpret the various deals transacted by the trading team and to question any details that do not look accurate, ensuring BP complies with regulatory deal entry requirements, e.g. timely deal entry and resolution of issues preventing data flow for reporting requirements.

Ensure deal entry metrics remain in line with metric expectations, and record explanations as to any deal entry errors.

Maintain up-to-date procedures and capture these in the desk manual.

Act as point of contact for any issues or questions that arise from middle or back office related to deals on the bench.

Essential experience and job requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Knowledge of trading deals and commercial terms

Ability to work under pressure with specified timelines and due dates

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Ability to manage competing priorities

Strong interpersonal and communications skills

Ability to improve efficiency and reduce complexity through process improvements

Self-motivated and detail oriented

Bias towards open thinking and learning

Good documentation and organizational skills

Strong negotiations skills

Willingness to foster a safe and compliant work environment

Why join bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($85,000– $95,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Continued Learning, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Negotiating value, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

