Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



bp is looking for a Trading Operations Manager to join our Refined Products Trading Americas (RPTA) Operations team! This role sits within our Supply, Trading and Shipping business. The Trading Operations Manager is primarily responsible for marketing bp’s Exploration production throughout the region, managing logistics for crude into our refineries, trading on behalf of our associates, managing product logistics for our refineries and other assets, supply products to customers and supporting trading both crude oil and products entrepreneurially.

As a senior member of the Operations Leadership Team, the Trading Operations Manager is responsible for –

Ensuring the smooth, compliant and silent running of the operations teams across refined products trading benches in addition to support of our bp assets.

Strategic management and development of front-line trading operations staff and team leaders ensuring operational integrity is consistently maintained.

Managing essential Operations relationships and support supply, commercial, functional and cross regional relationships.

Delivery of commercial value to bp’s supply, trading and shipping organization

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proven team management experience

At least 5 years of refining supply, midstream operations or physical commodities trading

of refining supply, midstream operations or physical commodities trading Ability to drive and optimize physical operations of the supply, trading and operations business

Strong influencing skills including stakeholder management and relationship building within bp

Strong strategic mind set as well as understanding / managing risks and implications of the business / people decisions. Ability to identify and adapt resource allocation to meet changing business needs

Identifying key issues in a complex situation, adapting quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and relating stakeholders through changes effectively

Demonstrated ability to identify and lead change and simplification within a team

Demonstrated ability to deliver a compliant and control culture within an organization

Effective conflict resolution and emotional intelligence skills

Ability to find innovative solutions to problems

Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams. Effective leadership can be broadly but not exclusively defined as:

Ensuring a safe, reliable and efficient supply of products to the business

Enhance commercial performance through providing outstanding operations support to trading and our assets

Responsible for balancing workload, team structure, headcount, skills and competencies across the team

Responsible for the development of direct reports and for overall responsibility for the development and training needs of the team

Ensuring that the team is structured correctly and that individuals receive the correct level of reward

To ensure that key messages are communicated and understood by the team in an effective and consistent manner.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration

Provides assurance that the team adheres to the operations framework

Manage certain external relationships

Understanding the relevant strategic priorities of bp assets and the trading benches while driving the team to deliver into the key priorities

Member of Operations Leadership Team to oversee the interests of the RPTA Operations community by alignment of cross-team priorities, connection and inclusion

Provides insight that enhances business performance management, ensures management of our resources within agreed plans, continual learning and process improvements

Responsible for ensuring that the team works effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control. Including:

Ensuring that the team fully supports the operations digital strategy

How much do we pay (Base)? (150,000 - 200,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays.

To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.