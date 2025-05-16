Trading Operations Technical Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

About the role

The trading teams in ST&S RPTE are one of three regional Performance Units in ST&S and are primarily responsible for marketing BP’s Exploration production throughout the region, sourcing crude for our refineries, trading on behalf of our associates and for supporting our refinery assets in order to maximise commercial performance. Operations are a vital part of Supply and Trading. In RPTE this covers physical, paper and refinery coordination elements of operations across a large geographical region and deals with a wide variety of cultures and disciplines. The Operations team comprises of sub teams namely Trading Operations, Voyage Operations, Cargo Assurance, Doc. Admin, inventory Analysts and Shipping Coordination. Operations have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly, technical expertise is provided, and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner in order to provide full support to others dependent on such information in order to maintain an efficient and compliant process. The team manages the logistics of a deal to BP’s best commercial advantage whilst ensuring that all contractual and Group assurance obligations are met.

As member of the Operations Extended Leadership team, the Trading Operations Technical Leader is responsible for ensuring the smooth, compliant and flawless Operations in their trading operations team. Managing essential front office, functional and cross regional relationships.

What you will deliver

Build technical and operational capability of operators on your bench including training new joiners, fostering learning and encouraging knowledge sharing.

Support day-to-day operations delivery and complex operational scenarios as required by the individual bench, thus supporting bench strategy.

Provide out of hours’ cover as required by the individual bench.

Encourage those around you to speak up for COLT events, ensure these are flagged to your TOM ASAP and recorded using the Five Whys in COLT with a strong focus on the actions taken.

Support crossbench training and build capability as part of the Tech Lead community.

Own operational input for bench related new business activity (including NAI’s), through regular engagement with both front office and functions.

Interface with support functions as required for operations i.e. Tax, Commodity Risk.

Organise and run weekly technical meetings including delivery of key messages to bench.

Report incidents and manage risk on a root cause analysis-basis, where required for operations on your bench.

Support the delivery of trading strategy through technical input to maximise value.

Work with the operations team leader on your bench to develop and · embed 'our beliefs’ within the team.

Support and where required lead in continuous improvement initiatives as well digital projects across operations.

Lead to ensure strict Trading Operations adherence to the ST&S and RPTE Risk Management Report and associated Trading Operations Risk Register, with a keen focus on ensuring key purple risks barriers are maintained through adherence to Group, ST&S and RPTE Trading Operations policies and procedures and barrier self-verification.

Lead in reporting Key ops Metrics & KPIs through the Ops Performance Management KPI app. Support and ensure Trading Operations are perform against our Operations Framework and specific strategic goals.

Strive to drive the Operations Pulse Survey Results in a positive direction as a collective LT.

Ensure protection of bp's systems and information, including all our employee, customer and consumer data through strong cyber security behaviours.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to previous demonstrated work experience in oil trading operations (cargo and / or barges), it is essential that candidates also demonstrate:

A proven track record in operational experience

Understanding of risk, compliance, HSSE and Shipping requirements relating to operations

Proven track record of delivering commercial value

Strong leadership and communication skills including ability to motivate a team

Strong negotiation skills (formulating and implementing strategy)

Ability to achieve operation and business goals through influencing, systematic planning and effective management of available resources

Attention to operational detail

Ability to find innovative solution to problems & work with M&D and/or I&E in support of our digital agenda.

Proven track record of relationship building in front office environment and with external counter parties

Willingness to speak up

It would be highly desirable for candidates to also have:

Knowledge and understanding of Biofuels both in physical operations and low carbon fuels regulations’

A strategic mind set as well as understanding / managing risks and implications of the business / people decisions.

Ability to identify key issues in a complex situation, adapting quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and relating stakeholders through changes effectively

Demonstrated ability to identify and drive change and simplification within a team.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

