Trading Support Assistant

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



This role sits within our Customer and Products entity. Working within Mobility and Convenience Europe, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing effective support to the Branded Buying, Food Service, Partnership Management, and Offer Development & Sustainability teams in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management.

This role is a one year fixed term contract. This is also a hybrid role working 3 days per week in our Milton Keynes office and 2 days from home. Key Responsibilities: Responsible for maintaining the central SAP system, resolving store scanning issues through the Shops & Valeting Helpdesk, supporting the trading team in all aspects of buying administration and communication to sites

Managing and implementing all promotional activity onto SAP

Daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling up new lines within defined process

Support trading team with administrative support across all areas ensuring accuracy of data entry into SAP

Daily management of error resolutions from SAP

Ensuring all supplier invoices are raised promptly and that invoices are paid on time Key Skills: Previous experience with SAP

A good level of Excel skills as well as Outlook and general Microsoft Office Suite

Good eye for detail and the ability to handle data

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



