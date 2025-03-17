Trainee Marine Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner

About the role

The position of Marine Supervisor is a new and exciting role at the Isle of Grain Terminal which will support BP’s Terminals and Pipelines business entity, within production and operations. BP supply a large percentage of all aviation fuels to the UK primary airport hub and a large percentage of this fuel is imported via the Isle of Grain Terminal by ship.

Joining initially as a trainee, the successful candidate will complete an extended period of comprehensive training in order to fully familiarize themselves with all aspects of terminal operations. This will incorporate shadowing other employees, attending courses, and completing assessments.

On completion of the training period, you will be responsible for the implementation of the safe operations associated to all terminal imports / exports by ship in compliance with the company’s policies under the direction of the Operations Supervisor, the Marine Superintendent and the Terminal Manager. They will also work closely with the stock’s reconciliation team and fuels quality team to ensure that full accountability for all stock inventory by grade, is controlled and managed with the guidelines expected by the HMRC.

What you will deliver

On successful completion of training, the Marine Supervisor will control and manage the daily activities of the operators for terminal imports / exports shipping operations. Some key accountabilities will include:

Promoting a level of acceptable supervision to all aspects of Terminal and Shipping operations.

Assisting operators with training and development for tasks associated to shipping activities.

Managing and communicating the programming of imports and exports, considering import / export requirements, current stock levels, potential stock shortages and any potential stock quality issues that could impact on business continuity.

Monitoring the stock inventory in conjunction with the stocks team so full clarity is known around quantities in tanks which also includes product by grades.

Communicating (internally and externally) any delays, quality issues, operational issues associated to ship imports / exports to all appropriate parties.

Overseeing the shipping activities and ensure all standards are maintained in accordance with the terminal, company and regulatory policies.

Compliance with ISGOTT & OCIMF.

Knowledge of ship berthing / un-berthing requirements.

Controlling and confirming the measurement of ship cargoes pre discharge / post loading.

Communicating with internal and external parties around the import / export of hydrocarbon fuels.

What you need to be successful

As the successful candidate will join initially as a trainee, previous experience is not essential however any experience of marine activities within a fuel terminal / refinery or experience within a shipping environment would be beneficial.

More important, is that you are able to demonstrate:

A passionate learner with willingness to learn on the job

Highly self motivated and high level of conscientiousness

Ability to use Microsoft office software, inclusive of Word, Excel, Teams etc

Flexibility around hours of work (to accommodate shift patterns in line with terminal operations)

In order to fulfil this role, it is essential that the successful candidate pass a Counter Terrorist Check (CTC). This is a requirement to act as Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO).

Why Join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



