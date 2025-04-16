Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The Transformation Advisor role sits within Supply Trading and Shipping’s (ST&S) gas and power trading Americas (GPTA) business, reporting to the GPTA Transformation Manager. The Transformation Advisor is responsible for supporting transformation activities and delivering successful outcomes for high priority, cross-functional business process and technology initiatives. The primary focus will be on understanding, recommending, and working with cross-functional collaborators to deliver effective transformation governance, project execution, change planning, and business process management within and across teams, tools and initiatives spanning the transformation portfolio to ensure delivery of business objectives.
bp trading & shipping connects energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today and help build tomorrow’s energy system. The business works across bp and our industry to bring energy solutions to our customers and support bp’s transition from international oil company to integrated energy company.
The Transformation Advisor will lead and support GPTA transformation activities, project management execution and various project responsibilities, including:
