Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Job Profile Summary

The Transformation Advisor role sits within Supply Trading and Shipping’s (ST&S) gas and power trading Americas (GPTA) business, reporting to the GPTA Transformation Manager. The Transformation Advisor is responsible for supporting transformation activities and delivering successful outcomes for high priority, cross-functional business process and technology initiatives. The primary focus will be on understanding, recommending, and working with cross-functional collaborators to deliver effective transformation governance, project execution, change planning, and business process management within and across teams, tools and initiatives spanning the transformation portfolio to ensure delivery of business objectives.

bp trading & shipping connects energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today and help build tomorrow’s energy system. The business works across bp and our industry to bring energy solutions to our customers and support bp’s transition from international oil company to integrated energy company.

Key Accountabilities

The Transformation Advisor will lead and support GPTA transformation activities, project management execution and various project responsibilities, including:

Support and drive rigorous project and change management execution in relevant projects to ensure partner readiness, identify and mitigate risks, and deliver objectives.

Facilitate identification of requirements to transition from the current state to the desired future state of projects in scope, and recommend delivery structure and implementation plan to achieve them.

Understand and support end-to-end business inter-team processes and customer journey on Salesforce platform; support project managers and Product Owner with digital product maintenance, issue escalations, roadmap and prioritization considerations, and business launch activities.

Oversee and develop workstream activity plans and ensure delivery against plan, identifying risks, mitigations, owners, and raising issues as required.

Ensure project plans are up to date with key milestones, deliverables and deadlines; liaise and consolidate updates from various workstreams, and track performance.

Identify project governance, execution or implementation gaps, and recommend solutions.

Assess why, how, when, and at what magnitude collaborators will be impacted by changes to business processes, technology/ service changes, and organizational structures.

Build effective relationships with senior leaders, project teams, and impacted partner groups, taking proactive ownership to liaise and connect as needed to ensure successful delivery.

Identify, define, and mitigate risks and barriers to successful implementation; gather related critical metrics to demonstrate success; suggest improvements based on findings.

Ensure compliance and alignment with legal, digital security, data privacy, and relevant partners, coordinating inputs from GPTA and cross-functional collaborators into the transformation delivery plan policy and regulatory requirements.

Provide ad-hoc support for all transformation activities as needed

Experience & qualifications:

Self-starter with high level of diligence and initiative and ability to manage multiple activities and respond to changing priorities

Experience working within global technology transformation programs and leading complex, multi-workstream projects, including the replacement of systems and processes

Project management experience with a demonstrated ability to lead and influence cross-functional teams and collaborators.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with attention to detail in handling multiple projects simultaneously.

Exceptional attention to detail, communication (active listening, verbal, written, and visual), presentation skills and comfort engaging with senior leaders; fluency in English (both written and verbal).

Ability to translate complex information into digestible content for a variety of audiences

Experience with ST&S or GPTA business operations, financial services and/or commodity trading business highly desired

Strong digital competence, cross-functional systems projects experience, and ability to liaise effectively between business collaborators and technology realms

Desirable criteria

Agile project experience & digital fluency is a plus, including user-centric design methodologies such as journey mapping and design thinking

PMP certification and/or other relevant agile or project management certifications preferred

Change management (e.g., Prosci ®, CCMP, etc.) certification or other relevant change management certification, a plus

Experience with Salesforce and multi-product business implementations

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.