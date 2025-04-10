Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, encouraging environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Digital Solutions & Transformation team and advance your career as a Transformation Senior Project Delivery Manager.

Transformation at bp may involve business transformation, digital transformation, organisation transformation and/ or large global transitions. This typically involves a combination of interlinked changes to policy, process, technology and operations. The person may be assigned to partner various functions, e.g. Finance, Procurement or Customer to deliver sophisticated projects and/ or large programmes, which ultimately drive bp towards our refreshed strategy.

This role requires close collaboration with businesses, FBT leaders and their Programme Offices as well as DS&T departments housing global process ownership, enabling solutions, master data governance & data operations, automation plus bp technology team and various functions’ operations and support teams. The person brings governance, planning and delivery rigour to achieve ground-breaking change with certainty of value and outcomes.

Key Accountabilities:

Governance

Plan transformation governance, crafting the terms of reference and establishing forum cadence, championing stage-gate reviews, driving towards achievements and outcomes and facilitating key decisions and critical issues.

Select the appropriate delivery framework or methodology, tailoring and wavering stage-gates and/or activities.

Partner with Global Process Ownership and Enabling Solutions on process and solution governance plus bp Technology for Architecture and A.I. Governance engagements in seeking appropriate endorsements/ approvals to progress.

Partner with Business, FBT and /or its Programme Offices, developing case vs. cost/ investment required, supporting value realisation, transformation change embedment and/or knowledge transfer.

Planning & Delivery

Lead planning, applying bp programme and project management tools, standard processes and methodology in a fit-for-purpose manner and collaborating with various business and FBT partner groups to define deployment roadmaps/ delivery plans.

Work with bp Technology teams to incorporate digital security, integration, application change and/or release approaches into planning.

Work with business/ function programme office and support teams to have bp stakeholders secured and/ or specialised 3rd party contractors and vendors contracted and on-boarded.

Handle stakeholders, both bp and 3rd party ensuring change impact is assessed/ understood plus change, communications and embedment plans are in-place.

Lead team delivery on activity, achievements and/or outcomes. Monitor and control changes to delivery scope, schedule and cost.

Lead stage-gate reviews and quality assurance of project/ programme deliverables. Support audit requests, where appropriate.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree or an MBA from a recognised institution.

PMP trained or equivalent Project Management certification.

Six Sigma trained or equivalent.

Agile certified (Scrum certification is an advantage).

More than 15 years of relevant transformation experience, with some years in people management.

Experience in water, agile or hybrid planning and delivery.

Validated experience with project management tools and applications, e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel, ADO etc.

Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

Experience leading virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills at all levels of the organisation.

Strong commercial foresight.

Proven track record of global transformation delivery in one or more business

Transformation experience in a global business service centre environment

Vendor/Third Party management experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, PMI Best Practices, Programme management, Project Management, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Transformation Consulting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.