Treasury Finance Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Role synopsis

Treasury Finance is co-located with the Treasury function and consequently engages closely with treasury operations, cash management, group funding. Due to the highly centralised nature of the group’s Treasury activities, working in Treasury Finance provides a unique opportunity to understand the group’s liquidity, internal and external financing and financial risk management activities. The team’s support of group funding and hedge accounting activities also provides exposure to diverse business developments across the wider group.

Treasury finance provides all accounting, reporting and control support for external finance debt (~$60bn), related financial derivatives, centrally held cash (~$25bn) and internal funding structures for core Treasury companies (more than 1000 cross-group relationships and ~$70bn loans). The volume and complexity of Treasury Finance activity demands a rigorous approach to controls and process efficiency, and as such provides an excellent environment for team members to deepen their financial and systems process design, control and project management skills in a high-profile and fast-paced environment.

Key accountabilities

Treasury transactional support which can include maintaining and reconciling the Wallstreet accounting ledgers in respect of transactions associated with Treasury activity outlined above.

Preparing and submitting quarterly results for group reporting consolidation in compliance with all relevant group requirements and timetables, including intercompany reconciliation process, analytical reviews and control assurance processes

Support bp statutory accounts teams in accordance with the timetable.

Support process improvement initiatives across Treasury Finance teams, working with other team members to assess improvement opportunities and implement efficiencies

Essential Education

Qualified accountant with recognised accounting body

Understanding of IFRS accounting treatments for financial instruments.

Essential experience and job requirements

Must be a self-starter and able to handle priorities effectively

Practical financial accounting experience within a Treasury environment

Good understanding of Treasury processes and systems

Experience of project working / process improvement initiatives

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work across business and functional teams

Ability to work under pressure and within tight timescales

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Wallstreet, FBW (SAP BW), or any other Treasury management system experience

Chartered Accountancy qualification preferred

Knowledge of Derivatives

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting, Accounting for financial instruments, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Chartered Accounting, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Derivatives, Digital fluency, Financial Instruments, Financial Reporting, IFRS Accounting, Internal control and compliance, Microsoft Excel, Process Improvement Projects, Process Improvements {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.