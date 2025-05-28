This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Treasury Operation Analyst is a direct contributor to Treasury Operation objectives, supporting main goals and critical metrics of immediate team and wider organization by providing key analytics, reconciliations, and issue resolution on behalf of both Treasury Operation Team and bp Business Partners across the world.

This role will include agreement with local Treasury/Cash & Banking/Finance teams and is built on leading, supervising, and performing root cause analytics related to improvement areas within the Cash & Bank Accounting activities. What is more, this position plays a significant role in treasury and cash & banking control activities across the world. This role also covering bank relations, cash forecasting and bank control activity in its wider form.

Key Accountabilities:

To make the operation of all Treasury Operation activities while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational completion, and compliance.

Bank Account management in specific region.

Security officer activities in their portfolio.

Drive follow-up on status of queries were raised to Treasury Operation Team. Share and provide resolution within the Teams and internal or external collaborators.

Perform CIT GL, bank GL, Term deposit, Overdraft, Petty Cash reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to relevant responsible Teams and follow up until the problem is resolved.

Control the preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

5 weeks and quarterly local cash forecasting and monthly cash pool reporting in terms of in scope GLs.

They must have knowledge about business operations and connections of Treasury Operation related IT systems.

Build, motivate and cultivate a strong, inclusive, team with multifaced strengths in line with bp’s who we are frame.

Share and provide resolutions within the team and internal or external collaborators.

Responsible for oversight of any defects within the payment run process and involve the senior team members for further investigation.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated.

The Treasury person will also provide support to their Line Manager in operation, projects, systems implementations and internal/external audits. This role includes handling Segregation of Duties, reporting as well as have Delegation of Authority oversight.

The Treasury person is responsible for that their Team has to provide efficient, compliant, reliable business services and truly committed to BP´s customers in their scope for BP’s businesses and functions.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min. 5 years’ experience in the relevant field: Finance, Cash and Banking, Treasury, Financial accounting or another transferrable field.

Strong business English and another language depended on the supported Region.

Experience in coordinating and motivating people through direct or indirect reporting lines (eg through leadership or project management).

Good interpersonal, analytical and decision-making skills to handle and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

Stakeholders-oriented thinking with validated case record.

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and proactivity in driving issue resolution with proven record.

This role is also key in participating in cash& banking projects/treasury/accounting and control activities across the world.

Daily team performance supervision and mentoring.

MS Office experience.

SAP knowledge is mandatory.

Desirable criteria:

Blackline – Processing Journal and Reconciliation will be an added advantage.

Ability to adapt to fast paced environment.

Issue resolution experience on cross-functional level is a desired addition to overall qualification.

Handling and motivating team and fostering a performance-oriented and inclusive team culture.

Multinational corporate experience is an advantage.

Skills:

