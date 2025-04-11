Relocation may be negotiable for this role

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our PC&C Team and advance your career as a



Vetting Services Lead

The Vetting Services Lead role is responsible for developing and implementing vetting policy to ensure consistency and compliance across bp. They manage the vetting, providing training and support, and oversee background checks, including criminal history, employment, and education verification. They review and analyze vetting results’ trends to make informed recommendations, ensure compliance with relevant laws and company policies, and handle sensitive information securely. Additionally, they maintain records and prepare reports for HR and management, and continuously improve vetting processes for efficiency and effectiveness.

In this role You will:

Oversee the entire vetting process, managing competing demands, and ensuring the best use of available resources

Drive final decision-making with relevant parties for complex or contentious cases, including appeals and blocking issues

Set, monitor, and assess perormance metrics for bp vetting suppliers to ensure alignment with organizational and customer goals

Develop and implement vetting policies and processes to ensure compliance with local and national guidelines in collaboration with Legal and Internal Security functions

Build and maintain relationships with vetting suppliers and internal vetting customers to facilitate effective vetting services

Be the global process owner for vetting, hence collaborating closely with Offer & Onboarding and Talent Acquisition teams in all related matters

Work in close collaboration with the Talent Solutions team regarding all technical aspects (technical issues, enhancements, implementations)

Work closely with bp vetting suppliers to ensure that levels of service are maintained and to stay aligned in terms of product roadmap developments

Act as escalation point for any service or technology related matters towards the vendor and actively raise CI and other improvement requirements and suggestions

Liaise with departments like Compliance and Audit to share information and mitigate risks

Support CoE governance forums through the collection, interpretation and presentation of key vetting data

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years’ experience in delivery of P&C shared services

5+ years’ experience of managing employment vetting processes

Sound knowledge of recruitment processes and how vetting supports a successful hire

Outstanding vendor management competency

Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding, experience using Excel

Demonstrable knowledge of HR information systems, including experience in designing and configuring business processes in various HR applications

Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs

Strong problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills–curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning Business Capability

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service

Ability to prioritize feature work and complete tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

Strong team alliance skills and ability to work closely with others whom you have no direct authority over

Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience

High level of proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



