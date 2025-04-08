Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

Do you have an eye for spotting opportunities for greater efficiency? Or possess strong logical thinking and a passion for continuous improvement? Then this might be the job for you.

As a member of the Global Voyage Operations team, you will be accountable for assuring compliance and efficient execution of voyages for OTC and spot vessels on behalf of BP. This team offers a dynamic working environment where no day on the job is the same. Being on the front line of managing and mitigating risk on behalf of the Group and RPTA means you can really see how your work and contributions make a difference– sounds exciting, right?

A Voyage Operator at this level manages all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party terms; engaging with a wide range of internal and external collaborators and acting as the single point of contact for masters and owners/brokers. In addition to this, this role acts as a coach for other operators on the bench, supporting them with any day-to-day operational challenges and questions that may arise. This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of BP Shipping/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk.

If you’re someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys forging strong relationships and doesn’t hold back on challenging the status quo; then read on. Having a curious nature and the confidence to ask questions and make interventions would serve you well in a Voyage Operator role and contribute to the overarching team goal. You'll be expected to identify problems and find solutions autonomously, whilst knowing how to use the expertise of the team when facing complex voyage scenarios.

Voyage Operators are encouraged to positively challenge and be courageous with all stakeholders they work with in order to eliminate risk and complete safe, successful voyages. It also offers a unique opportunity to interact with our trading business and gain exposure to our other commercial teams within the BP Group. The person fulfilling this role needs to be able to see the bigger picture and see how their individual actions within Voyage Operations has a greater impact on RPTA operations and the business as a whole.

Key accountabilities

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external collaborators, offering support and providing guidance to ensure the safe, compliant and reliable planning and execution of voyages. Partnering with: The wider BP Group (particularly RPT) Teams within Shipping (Vessel Managers, Vetting & Clearance, Chartering & Commercial) Functional teams (BP Shipping Legal, Finance) External bodies (such as owners, brokers and agents) The Masters of the vessels



Provide commercial expertise and marine awareness to manage risks associated with transportation of hydrocarbons, chemicals and dry bulk.



Management of all non-scheduling activity including day-to-day operations of allocated voyages for owned, time chartered and spot-chartered vessels in accordance with the charter party terms and BP Shipping policies and Voyage Operations Procedures, such as: Management of vessel, port and berth clearances Generation and issue of Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions). Intakes optimization and UKC compliance Appointment of port agents Management of Charter Parties terms Find opportunities for optimum bunker procurement



Make innovative commercial interventions to maximize voyage earnings and opportunities for cost savings. Drive dashboard insights that analyze these savings and learned opportunities.



Provide pre-fixture advice to Charterers.



Partner with our trading business in order to provide commercial expertise and marine knowledge that informs their activity.



Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.



Please note this role will be based in our Chicago office, and while we offer a hybrid work schedule, we require the person to be in the office at least 3 days per week, working from home the other 2 days.

Essential education

Higher education or equivalent Marine qualification

Essential experience and & job requirements

Previous commercial experience and/or experience in a Shipping environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrable agility, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure and prioritize a varied workload

Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style

Ability to work autonomously as well as being a great teammate and coach to others

Confident to positively challenge others and make fast, informed decisions

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change

Ability to work autonomously and provide day-to-day operational support to others in the team

Desirable criteria

Previous marine experience

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($100,000– $130,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.