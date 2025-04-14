Vx Maintain Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

As part of the Facility Services Team, the VxMaintain Administrator is responsible for maintaining the Work Order request system (VxMaintain) for facility management. You will be responsible for performing VxMaintain administration and maintenance, troubleshooting all issues, working on new improvement requests, maintaining data integrity, and assisting on special projects and process improvements. The selected candidate will assist in adding new programs as we contemplate for future integrations.

The VxMaintain system admin collaborates with internal stakeholders, as well as contractors, providing guidance and direction on work order approvals and discrepancies, as well as troubleshooting any administrative needs. The position involves maintaining the integrity of the data within the facilities management system while also working to minimize any system downtime for consistent experience and business delivery.

Oversee and manage all aspects of the day-to-day operations of VxMaintain which include Daily VxMaintain Integration Errors, Work Order Management, Invoicing Errors, and Work Order Approvals

Work with internal BP, as well as our Service Providers regarding VxMaintain related Issues/Inquires

Support and troubleshooting work order approvals & discrepancies.

Create User Access, Maintain user information, & Audit User Access.

Initiate the generation of new Service Provider Access, & Monitor existing Provider Access

Trains Service Providers and Users on the different roles, access and usage of the system

Research all Integration exceptions and collaborate with BP I&E, and Accruent team to resolve.

Provide assistance on Special Projects and Manage new enhancement requests for continuous improvement.

Maintain data integrity in VxMaintain, VxObserve, and Kykloud

Verification of any outstanding invoices before a site exits.

Review all Maintenance Work Order for possible Chargebacks to Dealers

Process Monthly Accruals

Handle PM Programs (Maintain site lists, add new tasks, Activities, etc.)

Handle BP Assets in VxMaintain (New Adds/ Replacements/updates)

Reporting Maintenance management (Weekly, Monthly Ad Hoc as needed)

Update Site Attributes per Changes (Channel of Trade, Cost center, RBA/RSM changes, etc.)

Service Provider invoicing/Payment management

Work order completion monitoring and Work Order Approval per DOA

Attend Weekly Maintenance calls

FBT first contact for support regarding Vx Maintain Maintenance inquiries.

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required

VxMaintain knowledge and experience is a must

Experience with customer service

Administration experience preferred

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Technically savvy and a self-sufficient when it comes to IT / software platforms

Willingness to learn new skills and tackle additional responsibilities.

Strong prioritization skills and can work independently.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Good attention to detail

Very strong MS Excel and Access skills

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



