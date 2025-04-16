Well Operations Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Provide HSE and operations leadership for the Tangguh Well Operations Team for all drilling, completion and intervention to achieve Best Class performance in environmentally sensitive areas.

Ensures compliance with all bp well policies and other expectations as well as Indonesian government regulations, permit requirements, etc.

Work closely with EPC contractors, other bp Teams, Suppliers and Contractors to supervise the construction and equipment of remote ground-based facilities including machine workshops, inspection facilities, warehousing, etc.

Develop and implement drilling strategies and preparations to support remote operations to reduce NPT and costs.

Regular and effective interaction with the Contractor to ensure understanding of and adherence to bp plans and expectations, particularly regarding HSE performance.

Support the Wells Superintendent during critical operations.

Systematically delivers process safety and HSE&C performance at the operational site within the framework of the rig safety management system.

Manages the health of operational barriers for Major Accident Risk (MAR), including the loss of well control.

Completes self-verification and contractor oversight of well operations in the business.

Leads risk and hazard assessment and identification of mitigation / control measures for critical well activities before execution.

Provides operational input to engineering

CANDIDATE REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCES :

Degree in bachelor of engineering

Minimum 10 years wells operational experience with strong focus on safety and efficiency

Have experiences in drilling, completions and intervention operations in Indonesia offshore environment

Knowledge of jack-up rig system & rig move operations

Experience with fishing operations

Well control experience

Well Control Certification Combined Surface/Subsea Supervisor (IADC, IWCF or equivalent).

Preferred to have open hole gravel pack (OHGP) experiences

Have Indonesian citizenship.

Skills:

