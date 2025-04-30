Well Planning Geologist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About bp

Bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths, to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s Production and Operations (P&O).

About the Role

This is an exciting opportunity to join the pool of geoscientists supporting bp’s Well Delivery activity across our global portfolio. You can expect to support a variety of basins and regions, including but not limited to Indonesia, North Sea, North Africa and Caspian Sea. You may work clastic, deep-water, paralic, non-marine and carbonate reservoirs, supporting our hydrocarbon and low carbon businesses, and delivering new wells.

You will be deployed into a multi-disciplinary squad of geoscientists and engineers to plan and execute wells in a manner consistent with bp’s Well Delivery Process and bp’s standards for Safety and Operational Risk Management. You will develop and provide deep technical skills in seismic interpretation and subsurface integration along with thorough insight into subsurface uncertainty and risk.

The role has no formal line management but will have opportunities to lead projects within multi-disciplinary teams and coach other geoscientists in the team.

What will you deliver

Well planning

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines and other business units such as the Wells organization, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritized business opportunities.

Define target objectives and desired outcomes for wells consistent with area development plan, following bp’s well delivery processes including well concept summary, no drilling surprises, statement of requirements, data acquisition program, overburden characterisation and geological scenarios, inputs to pore-pressure and fracture gradient calculations, drilling and geological operations plan.

You will integrate subsurface data including core, well-log, seismic, analogue, reservoir static and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to describe the structural and stratigraphic framework and associated uncertainties/risks, for a particular well, including the overburden and provide a range of geological scenarios for the reservoir outcome.

Identify potential subsurface related drilling issues using seismic analysis, offset well information and any additional data sources.

Assist the operations geologist with the creation of operational decision trees, pre-drill risk registers, mitigations, and contingency plans

Well Operations

Ensure integration of well planning and operational activity through strong collaboration with depletion management, integrated well delivery, drilling and completions.

Participate as required in operational discussions and support the Operations Geologist with relevant real-time / short-order interpretations per SOR and appropriate decision trees to inform operational decisions and prognosis updates.

Post well analysis

Contribute to relevant End-of-well documentation to meet regulatory requirements and ensure new well data are incorporated into updated subsurface models and understanding.

Support root cause analysis for any Non-Productive Tim (NPT) events related to subsurface operations.

Capture and document key post well lessons in the corporate database and share in relevant technical forums.

The successful candidate will have

A Geology / Geoscience degree from a recognized university.

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience, including well-planning and execution.

Seismic, geological and / or petrophysical interpretation and workstation skills.

Track record of characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Good to have experiences/skills

Familiarity with Petrel, PalaeoScan, Bluware, Techlog.

Broad exploration, appraisal, development, and production geology experience.

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the New Well Solutions Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an international Integrated Well Delivery (IWD) ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will work with other geoscientists, reservoir engineers, well engineers, geohazards and pore pressure specialists to design geological targets and well paths that meet subsurface well objectives while avoiding or mitigating drilling and completion risks.

You will also liaise with Geoscientists in the regional asset or exploration squads to ensure well planning activities and documents continue to meet the objectives for the well.

You will present technical findings to your team and technical assurance as well as provide recommendations to key decision makers.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



