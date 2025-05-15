Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The West Natural Gas Trading Team is part of the Gas Power and Trading America (GPTA) gas trading and marketing team. The team is responsible for Asset Optimization and Value Trading in the West and Mid-continent regions of the United States.

The West Gas Trader role will be responsible for planning and executing trades, managing long and short positions, risk parameters and profit and loss, providing market intelligence and fundamental analysis, managing portfolios to monetize the region's assets and customers, developing and implementing the regional strategy, and owning the region's relationships with other BP teams.

The role will manage both a physical asset optimization portfolio and a speculative risk portfolio. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving strong communication and coordination between Asset Optimization, Value Trading, Marketing & Origination, and the Market Analytics Team’s commodity transactions.

The West Natural Gas Trading Team has a proven track record of delivering value to the wider GPTA organization. Our seasoned team partners with Analytics, Marketing and Origination, Power and NGLs, and the other regional gas teams to produce results. The team's depth of expertise and knowledge is the key to our success.

1. Maximize profitability by reviewing available market information to seek commercial opportunities

Make current day and forward day trading decisions based on market data and fundamental analysis

Review fundamental market information including weather forecasts, production, storage, and power generation information to determine potential supply and demand

Execute and manage profitable trading positions across time frames and geographies while using physical and financial products to express your fundamental view

Generate gross margin through execution of proprietary trading strategies

2. Be an active participant in building the West Trading Team's relationship with Marketing, Structured Products, Power Team, T&O (scheduling), and Enabler teams

Manage interactions with Marketing and Origination teams to help identify asset and customer opportunities in the Region

Assist in origination efforts and align transportation opportunities with potential asset management and customer deals

3. Assist in Strategy Development

Develop physical strategies around trading position, transportation and storage assets

Identify and communicate to the M&O and Power Teams the assets, customers, and products that will drive performance

Understand key factors of supply and demand in the natural gas market and their impact on price

Strong bias for action and attention to detail

Ability to lead peers and develop others

Excel under pressure, manage multiple tasks simultaneously, rapidly process information, and make decisions based on changing market dynamics

Strong networking, communication, and interpersonal skills

Knowledge of risk management

Understanding of legal and compliance information

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.