Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Wind Facility Technician will collaborate with the Operations Manager to ensure power plant operations at the Wind Farm. They will provide support in the implementation and maintenance procedures, site policies, training programs, safety programs, work practices and inventory and purchasing processes. The role will also assist with solving problems on faulted wind turbines, including mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical problems.

Key Accountabilities:

Audit Operations & Maintenance provider safety, work procedures & permits as well as verify training & certifications of all contractors, while supporting the delivery of site induction and orientation to visitors and contractors.

Support the replacement of mechanical and electrical components, understand schematics, use appropriate diagnostic tools, Lock-Out-Tag-Out, basic troubleshooting and repair practices and general safe-work practices.

Interpret fault reports, maintain power generation and forecasting reports, service logs in computer database as well as monitor turbine performance and SCADA systems

Work under direct supervision of site leadership and cover for the Deputy Performance Manager when needed

Education and Experience:

High School Diploma / GED required

Requires at least 2 years of previous experience within operations and maintenance of wind or energy facilities

Ability to handle repetitive weight up to 50lbs as the need arises and comfortably climb 80 to 100-meter towers with harness/tooling on a regular basis to perform inspections/audits of maintenance tasks and incidents in the nacelle & hub

Have the capability to work on call during after-hours and weekends including during inclement weather conditions

Valid driver’s license is required

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in Balance of Plant (BOP) activities, such as support of environmental activities, inventory, and BOP inspections

Medium and High Voltage electrical system training

Experienced in the site-specific wind turbine technology & Wind energy technical certification

Associate degree within technical electrical or electronic educational background preferred

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



