Join our Team and advance your career as a

Workforce on Demand & TME Supplier Manager

(Workforce on Demand, Travel Meeting & Events Supplier Manager)

In this role You will:

Manage the WoD&TME team and Managed Service Providers to deliver the global programmes effectively to drive expected value.

Strategically manage the contract performance of the Managed Service Providers and support them on improving the service quality.

Find opportunities to improve Managed Service Providers’ operations and processes through running improvement and innovation initiatives.

Keeping abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry standard methodologies, as well as BP’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Develop and deploy programme management training and awareness sessions supporting existing needs and new initiatives.

Support delivery of BP business and functional strategies through advising, educating and influencing on a wide range of WoD&TME related issues.

Escalation point for the day to day operations of the WoD&TME programmes, including direct oversight of the managed service providers (MSP) to drive a good user experience and proactively support end users through providing quick resolution.

Build strong internal partner relationships through supporting cross functional teams that address and resolve complex issues.

Act as business SME to lead key delivery initiatives including new country and business unit implementation and strategic deployments.

Develop and own working relationships with users across the wider bp businesses.

Required participation to deliver a 24/7 coverage to manage to conclusion, any incidents impacting bp employees. Requires adherence to bp’s HSSE policies, bp Incident Management Plans and direction provided by Group Crisis & Continuity Management, Security/Group Health and on the ground Incident Management teams.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

An undergraduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Minimum 10 years-experience in a global programme management role in Contingent labour or Travel, Meeting & Events.

Strong project management and problem-solving skills.

Experience in delivering communication and change management plans and campaigns.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Skilled in delivering customer service

Proven experience in working through crisis situations (i.e. evacuations, locating travellers during an emergency incident, provide clear guidance and communication to employees impacted in an event, recovery to business-as-usual state)

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

