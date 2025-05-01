Workplace Occupancy Planning and Strategy Management - Global

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Workplace team are accountable for leading the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations, the team are central to the transformation of the workplace experience and the associated services. The Workplace vision is to create and curate safe, net-zero workplaces that our people love and that helps us think, work, and connect together, wherever we are in the world.

The Global Workplace team sits within the People & Culture entity in bp. The team comprises of global Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) and delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.

The Workplace Occupancy Planning Strategy Manager role is responsible for the efficient utilization of workplace space to align with bp organizational requirements across 104 workplace locations.

The role is accountable for the delivery of occupancy planning, space allocation and workplace analytics to optimize office layouts, support hybrid work models and anticipate future space requirements. Combining strategic planning with data-driven decision making, to create flexible efficient and colleague centric work environments.

The role holder is accountable for the management of our global suppliers to ensure that each of the regional needs are met through delivery of occupancy planning activity. They will ensure appropriate governance is administered, developed and implemented with robust documentation and supporting management policies and playbooks. They will ensure regional compliance with all local regulatory and legal requirements are continually met and documented.

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained to foundation level in the Vested methodology.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the strategic direction and performance of occupancy planning activities delivered via our service partners

Develop and implement occupancy plans to optimize workplace utilization across our workplace portfolio

Key point of contact for Workplace leaders and business stakeholders regarding workplace occupancy and space related enquires.

Analyze current and future space needs, considering factors like organizational change, headcount changes, and hybrid work trends.

Conduct medium to long term space planning scenarios to accommodate future workforce growth and evolving workplace trends.

Engage with workplace leadership (operational and SME’s) to align space strategy with business objectives.

Through our service partners lead space allocation for businesses to ensure we optimize use of our resources.

Through our partners use workplace analytics tools to track occupancy levels, space utilization and employee behavior.

Share insights with Workplace LT and regional operational leads through detailed reports and dashboards to support decision-making and identify trends in space usage. resulting in recommendations to optimize underutilized space and address any capacity constraints.

Provide input into projects for workplace renovations, relocations and new build projects to ensure alignment

Support workplace Change Management function with data insights and reporting to enable them to deliver workplace organizational change

Work closely with the Workplace Innovation and Digital Experience manager to ensure colleague technology (e.g desk booking software) support dynamic workplace needs

Ensure all occupancy planning activities stay in sync with bp safety and risk guidelines, taking into account any regional/local legal requirements

Maintain the relationship with our occupancy planning partners, mentoring their internal teams including performance management and subsequent invoicing management

Accountable for annual budget creation for workplace occupancy and strategy management activities across workplace

Management of our vested partner to ensure compliance with occupancy planning activities and site-based /project delivery budgets

Accountable for supervising and reporting on occupancy planning at a regional and global level

Desirable criteria

Proven experience in engaging in workplace transformation projects for major corporate entities.

Clear understanding of change management methodologies and principles, with the ability to apply them to large, sophisticated projects.

Understanding of Agile methodologies and their impact on required workplace transformation approaches.

Proven experience in achieving results across diverse cultures, driving an inquisitive yet respectful approach while promoting innovation and continuous improvement.

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, with the ability to build sustainable networks using high emotional intelligence (EQ).

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills.

Extensive understanding of business inter-connectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding.

Degree or equivalent experience in real estate, business or finance

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive experience within a corporate real estate environment within a regional/global organisation

PROSCI/APMG Change Management Certification

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills

A confident individual who takes ownership and leads by example

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Pragmatic results driven/execution focused

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a regional role with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Understanding of Agile methodologies and how this impact the required workplace transformation approaches needed, and space orientations required. Preferably holding Agile certification

Experience of working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness of the region

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



