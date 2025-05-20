This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Business Integration and Planning team sits within the People, Culture and Communications entity in bp. Business Integration and Planning is accountable for the centralized activity of planning and performance management across both Global Workplace and PC&C.

In line with this, the key activities include Owning the value and performance management framework, Embedding the planning and prioritization, providing subject-matter-expert investment governance and Optimizing delivery.

This role of the Workplace operational analyst will be accountability for supporting all finance and procurement related activity for Global Workplace. The role will eliminate duplication in effort and expense by working across both teams, ensuring bp’s ambitions are delivered in the most streamlined manner.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and complete the centralization of key procurement, finance and other supporting activities from the Workplace teams through the way of specifications and the development of short-term objectives, actions plans and landmarks within agreed plans usually one quarter in advance.

Understand, simplify and detail key processes that support the Workplace activities within specific guidelines, well-defined company policies and procedures, at least on an annual basis.

Provide support to our key external service providers, which may require daily supervision, to align financial/procurement processes regionally within specific guidelines with broad mentorship, not only on approach and method of work but minimal direction thereafter.

Support daily the resolution of procurement and finance issues on specific business issues, including vendor set up and CDD checks for the Workplace organization, providing solutions that can be found by following a diverse range of procedures.

Own the process of all lease payment assurance globally working with key partners (JLL) within a daily indirect accountability of less than $4.7m.

Coordinating with Workplace regional leads to finding opportunities for continuous improvements, providing solutions that can be found by following a diverse range of procedures at least quarterly.

Support the Workplace financial planning and reporting processes on at least a quarterly/bi-annual basis, working with bp finance within specific guidelines, well-defined company policies and procedures.

Work with the bp Procurement team to improve the P2P and other procurement processes through conducting complete background research and analysis on the specification of processes/procedures and the development of operational solutions.

Provide ad hoc support to the wider Workplace organization, group procurement and group finance teams for all transactional activities including payments, PO creation, invoicing by way of specifications and the development of short-term objectives, actions plans and landmarks within agreed plans.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in one of the following fields: Project management, Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering or related field.

Significant knowledge of one’s own subject area.

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures drives an inquisitive yet supportive attitude whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Ability to understand sophisticated processes, and able to standardize and simplify

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Previous experience of working with multiple accounting, finance and procurement systems

Outstanding collaborator engagement skills, buildingbalancede networks of using high EQ

Encouraging of diverse cultures and perspectives

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Ability to work with regional/country teams across the globe

Maintain and develop positive relationships across many teams within bp to include bp finance and bp procurement

Demonstrate the ability to solve problem and take ownership of issues and drive through to resolution.

Demonstrate extensive understanding of business inter connectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Pragmatic results driven/execution focused

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology an advantage

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.