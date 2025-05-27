This role is eligible for relocation within country

People, Culture & Communications



HSSE Group



The Workplace team are accountable for managing the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations the team are central to the transformation of workplace experience and the associated services. The team has an ambitious transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to build and curate safe workplaces that our people love and that helps we believe, work, and connect, wherever we are in the world.

The Global Workplace team sits within the People, Culture and Communications entity in bp. The team comprises of global centers of excellence and regional delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.

The Workplace Safety Manager AsPac will ensure regional compliance with all relevant global bp policies, Workplace procedures and legal requirements. They will support the development and delivery of the global Workplace health and safety strategy, both annual and longer-term horizon of five plus years. They will be a member of the global Workplace Health, Safety and Risk team, and will need to work in close collaboration with other Workplace teams and business teams. They will lead to developing an appropriate safety culture and drive crafting and sharing standard methodology.

From a planning perspective the role will lead to the development of regional plan, considering both short and long term perspectives, for health, safety and risk for all Workplace activities within the region, ensuring:

All applicable bp and Workplace health & safety strategies and procedures are implemented at all properties

Regular liaison with country Workplace Services, real estate and capital projects teams to ensure current legislation is captured and adhered to

Development of processes to capture and supervise compliance of Workplace services suppliers

Partner with other bp business, to ensure safe, reliable and compliant workplaces in which to optimize their efficiency

Regular liaison with the other regions to ensure a global consistency of approach, while ensuring regional adherence to legislation

The role will also fulfill the Ethics and Compliance Liaison (ECL) role for the region supporting the Senior Manager Health Safety and Risk delivery the Workplace global ECL role.

The role will ensure Workplace Services team members are appropriately trained in incident management and critical issue, and business continuity planning.

This role has indirect budgetary accountability requiring consideration of the financial impact of any processes or recommendations in their decision making and will provide subject matter expertise and functional assurance on multi-million-dollar projects ($10-50m). The functional assurance role is vital in providing go/no go functional decisions on any project. The Regional Safety Lead needs to collaborate closely with other SME, regional delivery teams and business leadership to support effective decision making – this will require both day to day and more strategic engagement.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide specialist H&S subject matter advice and support to Workplace activities in the region to meet safe, reliable and compliant operations both in the short and long term

Coordinate and support the implementation of bp and Workplace procedures, policies, standards and defined practices within the region - including H&S, ethics & compliance, data privacy, cyber & other security matters. In so doing providing a long-term operational frame to support safe delivery

Support the regional Workplace Services team in developing and maturing site risk registers

Ensure all third-party partners (Vested, IFM suppliers, landlord and vendors) fully stay in sync with bp and Workplace H&S policies

Manage notification, reporting & incident investigation for all Workplace incidents in the region.

Drive the development of a strong safety culture across the regional Workplace team

Support business leaders in implementing the Office Safety Expectations at all regional offices developing collaborator relationships as vital

Provide subject matter expertise into all real estate and capital projects in the region eg. H&S technical due diligence for workplace projects, and compliance assurance

As regional ECL leads on maintaining awareness of and adherence to bp Code of Conduct and supporting on any concerns raised

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in one of the following fields: Project management, Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering or related field

Experience developing and operating risk and safety management systems, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations

Experience in leading the growth of a strong safety culture in an organization with a predominantly outsourced service model

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures drives an inquisitive yet supportive attitude whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Good knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions in a complex environment whilst simultaneously transforming the services

Demonstrable experience in Health or Safety or Security projects in a large multinational organization

Proven track record of leading and developing H&S cultural change, encouraging internal and outsourced partners and teams to deliver high levels of achievement and innovation

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building balanced networks of high Emotional Intelligence

Desirable criteria:

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills, with English proficiency mandatory, but with sufficient language skills to operate in region. Collaborative and flexible in style

Significant previous experience in an H&S role acquired while working within an operational environment with a strong H&SE focus and culture

At least 7 years of professional experience in property management activities

Experience of effective working globally or in multi-country agile teams

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



