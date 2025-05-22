Workplace Services Manager - India

This role is eligible for relocation within country

People, Culture & Communications



Business Support Group



The Workplace Services for India manages all services across offices in India, c.41,000sqm, with potential to increase to c.150,000sqm. Our goal is to operate these offices safely, sustainably, and commercially while staying within business budgets. These services are crucial to ensuring that our business entities and enabling functions can operate efficiently and safely. Additionally, we provide a secure environment for employees within the office. The role also requires strategic inputs into the three-five property planning cycle to meet the evolving needs of the business.

Key Responsibilities:

Workplace Operations: Accountable for the strategic operation and governance across the India region.

Expat Services: Accountable for the strategic support to expats across India in collaboration with International Mobility

Strategic Property Planning: Collaborate with workplace SMEs to build a three-five-year strategic outlook and planning cycle, aligning property space requirements with the strategic needs of the business.

Safety and Compliance: Ensure safe, reliable spaces and operations, adhering to robust safety protocols and compliance standards in line with BP’s practices.

Financial Management: Manage the country’s financial performance against a budget responsibility of c.$8.5m, ensuring efficient financial oversight and cost control.

Operational Excellence: Oversee the strategic management of office services across India to ensure they are consistently driven in a balanced, efficient, and effective manner.

Change and Growth Programs: Drive strategic change and innovation in alignment with business needs.

Third-Party Supplier Management: Across India, ensure third-party suppliers meet performance standards aligned with BP’s global policies and follow local legislation, capturing and acting on any regulatory changes.

Governance and Risk Management: Meet governance requirements with comprehensive documentation and management policies to mitigate workplace risks.

Business Relationship Management: Foster positive relationships with all BP entities, ensuring services meet both current and future business needs in collaboration with workplace SMEs.

Act as the primary escalation point at country level for regional businesses, ensuring regular communication with business leaders on all workplace activities and providing timely, accurate information and data to support strategic decision-making.

Team Performance Management: Lead and manage a team of 3 direct reports, conducting annual goal settings, monthly performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings to ensure performance and development.

You will work closely with both permanent and outsourced operations teams across India. This includes direct collaboration with country heads, PC&C leads, and regional SVPs. Adaptability is key as you engage with a diverse range of cultures and languages. You will collaborate with workplace SMEs to align office services with the business’s strategic goals.

An important aspect of this role is to become trained to the foundation level in the Vested methodology. You will also be responsible for ensuring that new team members receive adequate training in this methodology.

You will be accountable for

Managing operating and project costs of c.$4m associated with the office portfolio in India

Delivering office health safety and risk to bp standards

Supplier performance management at all India offices for third party services across multiple services lines

Delivering agreed core building and office services directly or through vendor partners, maintaining the highest operational quality levels

Managing key collaborator relationships and understanding the needs of their business

Collaborate with Technology, PC&C and Workplace SMEs to ensure that all colleague services requirements are continually met.

Actively Promote Vested methodologies

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in the workplace industry

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Experience in achieving results in diverse cultures drives an inquisitive yet respectful attitude whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development, project & programme management and change control, with respect to implementing attitudeworkplace services outsourcing initiatives

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business inter-connectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions in a sophisticated environment whilst simultaneously transforming the services

Leading and encouraging internal and outsourced partnerships and teams to deliver high levels of achievement and innovations sophisticated

Experience of leadership within property and workplace services in a large multinational organization

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Proven experience of managing FM service contracts and in managing multi $m

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks of high Emotional Intelligence

Confident individual who takes ownership and leads by example

Desirable criteria:

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Experience and knowledge of using health and safety, environmental and quality management systems

Significant experience gained whilst working in an operational environment with a focus and culture of critical environments and HSSE

Appropriate language skills to operate in geographical context

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



