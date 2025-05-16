This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The myProcurement Lead role is responsible for delivering a strong user and supplier experience by managing and resolving complex procurement queries including identifying areas of improvement in the process. The main purpose of the role is to provide quality support to business end users and suppliers and ensure the compliant procurement process is adhered to.



Some of your responsibilities include:-

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to the most complex queries and systemic Operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Level 1 helpdesk team.

Proactively deepening collaboration with the Level 1 helpdesk teams and the myProcurement Digital Experience team.

Playing a key role in identifying areas of improvement across S2P processes and collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. myProcurement Digital Experience, S2C Excellence team and P2P Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to execute within Procurement systems and operations

Analyze data and conduct root cause analysis in cases of ambiguous and challenging issues and identify opportunities to improve S2P processes with the goal of reducing the need for future support.

Supporting the myProcurement Manager in reporting, data analysis, and insights along with initiating actions to drive better performance, reducing the number of recurring tickets and improving overall user and supplier experience.

Supporting the myProcurement Manager in escalation handling and working with cross function teams for the highest priority issues/highest sensitivity cases.

Contributing to the implementation of the Excellence & Experience and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization.

Supporting the myProcurement Manager in work optimization within the Team, delivering against the targets set in the Performance Management framework.

Experience and Qualification -

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

6-8 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

Expert in source to contract and procure-to-pay systems and processes, preferably with 2-3 years with Ariba experience

Experience in developing training content

Led and implemented continuous improvement initiatives, experienced in project work

A deep understanding of the Procurement Organization

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience leading and implementing strategic solutions within cross functional teams

Able to handle high volume and wide variety of activities

Strong conflict resolution skills

Demonstrated ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues

Experience working cross culturally in an international environment

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Uses influence and communication skills to enable planning and decision making

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



