bp responds to BBC story on Rumaila oilfield

As we said last September, we are extremely concerned by the issues raised by the BBC



We are in action. Working with the partners at Rumaila we reviewed the issues raised and how to address them. ROO continues to make good progress at the Rumaila field – reducing flaring, reducing emissions, and improving support and engagement with local communities.

Gas flaring – ROO continues to reduce gas flaring from its operated facilities at Rumaila. This reduced by a further 20% during 2022 – contributing to a reduction of more than 65% over the past seven years. This is a further result of ROO’s multi-year improvement programme.

Black smoke – ROO is accelerating its programme of reducing black smoke emissions, prioritising the six facilities it operates that are near local communities. In 2022, work was completed at three locations, and work is already underway at the remaining three operated facilities. This is expected to complete this year.

Supporting local communities – ROO continues to engage with local community representatives and prioritise Social Welfare Fund support for community health initiatives. Following a review of procedures for listening and responding to community complaints, ROO has delivered renewed communications and staff training and is encouraging both reinstatement of community committees and greater inclusion for women.

ROO continues to use data and insights to inform ongoing improvements across the field. This includes an expanded and ongoing programme of air monitoring.

bp and PetroChina continue to provide technical advice and support to Basra Energy Company Limited (BECL), who are working closely with the Rumaila Operating Organisation (ROO) – which is the operator of the oilfield.

The reductions in gas flaring and black smoke emissions are possible through ROO’s ongoing work with the Basrah Gas Company (BGC), which is responsible for managing the gas produced by a number of major oilfields in the region, including Rumaila.

ROO is fully committed to delivering further improvements and bp will continue to support these efforts as a matter of urgency.

Supplementary information:

Flaring of gas

