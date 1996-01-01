Site traffic information and cookies

bp’s social media pages commenting guidelines

bp supports the right to freedom of expression and encourages open and constructive debate on its social media pages

 

However, we will not tolerate comments – words or imagery – that include:

  • discrimination (including racism, ableism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia)
  • offensive content 
  • explicit content
  • trolling
  • threats
  • abuse
  • reference to illegal or violent acts
  • spam
  • defamation
  • impersonation
  • profanity
  • sharing of personal information
  • copyright infringement
  • references to ongoing ligation matters or investigations
  • false, misleading, or deceptive information.

 

We ask all commenters to be respectful and stay focused on the topic of the post.

 

We retain the right to remove comments or block accounts that don't adhere to these guidelines.

