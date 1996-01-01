bp’s social media pages commenting guidelines

bp supports the right to freedom of expression and encourages open and constructive debate on its social media pages

However, we will not tolerate comments – words or imagery – that include:

discrimination (including racism, ableism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia)

offensive content

explicit content

trolling

threats

abuse

reference to illegal or violent acts

spam

defamation

impersonation

profanity

sharing of personal information

copyright infringement

references to ongoing ligation matters or investigations

false, misleading, or deceptive information.

We ask all commenters to be respectful and stay focused on the topic of the post.



We retain the right to remove comments or block accounts that don't adhere to these guidelines.