8 technology breakthroughs that may change the energy landscape

4. I, robot: automation via robotics

Why?

Automation may affect many aspects of life in the years to come. For the energy industry specifically, applications may include deploying robots to inspect difficult-to-access elements such as offshore risers, and piloting unmanned aerial systems – or drones – into areas that are challenging for human intervention. But, automation is also likely to become a staple of everyday life. Self-driving - or autonomous – vehicles are just one example: they could shake up the transportation sector in a big way, with impacts on consumers, energy consumption and information technology. As Dr Steven Griffiths of the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology puts it: “It’s going to change the way we live.”

Today?

Research and development in the automation sphere has gained traction in recent years, with technology giants such as Google and vehicle manufacturers such as Mercedes leading the efforts. In fact, Google’s self-driving prototype cars have already notched up more than one million miles on the roads of Mountain View, California, and Austin, Texas. Elsewhere, partially-autonomous vehicles are making their way to market and many modern cars have automated mechanisms for specific functions.

Tomorrow?

High levels of automation are not expected in the very near future, but at least one car manufacturer has stated they will have a fully autonomous vehicle available by 2025. Experts predict that a decade after that, a large fraction of the car market will be at least partially autonomous.



However, these predictions don’t allow any precise evaluation of the final impact of this technology on transport fuel demand or the future fuel mix. Automation is likely to have varying effects on the cost of transport, congestion, car ownership models and travel mileage, but nevertheless the technology does offer the possibility of fundamentally changing the transportation sector.

Image credit: Google

5. Off the grid: fuel cells

Why?

Fuel cells rely on hydrogen as their energy source, so this technology goes hand-in-hand with the development of infrastructure and storage of hydrogen [see #6]. Fuel cells offer more efficient electricity generation, compared to combustion methods, with fewer emissions generated when the hydrogen is generated from low-carbon sources. Fuel-cell vehicles typically have a potential range up to 500 kilometres, which would alleviate some of the ‘range anxiety’ inherent with today’s battery-powered electric vehicles.

Today?

The ‘stationary’ sector has led technology developments to date, with limited trials in transport. Stationary fuel cells could offer a competitive alternative to battery systems, in areas such as telecoms, back-up systems and auxiliary power units.

Fuel cell electric vehicles are also gaining popularity among automotive manufacturers, as they offer an acceptable driving range and competitive fuel economy. However, the technology remains expensive – currently around four times the cost of a conventional vehicle.

Tomorrow?

Despite some momentum in advances, the development of this technology – and the associated hydrogen infrastructure – face a number of challenges, including how to produce hydrogen in bulk, at a low cost and from a low-carbon source. There are also questions as to how highly-combustible hydrogen can be safely carried in vehicles, as well as how to develop an efficient and cost-effective refuelling infrastructure. If these factors could be overcome, fuel cells would have the potential to significantly change the energy mix of the transport sector.

6. The first element: hydrogen infrastructure and storage

Why?

Hydrogen may offer a variety of uses as a low-carbon, renewable high-energy source. Those uses include as an efficient energy storage method or in transport applications (for example, in fuel cells, as above) as an alternative to hydrocarbons, with its zero exhaust emissions.

Today?

Hydrogen is produced at scale to create ammonia for use in fertilizers, as well as in the processing of crude oil to break it down into refined products. The current technology relies on natural gas as the feedstock to make hydrogen – alternative methods to produce it from low-carbon sources, such as solar or wind power, are at varying stages of development.



Currently, hydrogen storage relies on compression and liquefaction, with industrial-scale facilities today in underground salt caverns and aquifers, which demand large energy input and offer little scope for long-term improvements.

Tomorrow?

Developing economically viable, low-carbon sources of hydrogen faces many technical challenges. For hydrogen to play a significant role as a transport fuel, a suitable storage mechanism also needs to be developed. With the right advances in production and infrastructure though, hydrogen technologies may have a considerable impact on the fuel mix in the power and transport sectors.

7. Empire of the sun: next-generation solar conversion

Why?

By 2050, the International Energy Agency forecasts that solar photovoltaic technology could generate up to 16% of the world’s electricity. It also predicts that solar thermal electricity could provide another 11% on top of that. So, photovoltaic energy remains a promising emerging technology.

Today?

Over the past six years, solar modules have reduced in cost by some 80%. However, these technologies remain very capital intensive, with the majority of expenditure required upfront. Statistics from BP’s Technology Outlook show that in 2012, utility-scale solar photovoltaic technology was the most expensive way of generating electricity in North America, compared to seven other sources, including onshore wind, nuclear and coal.

Tomorrow?

Current solar cells are mainly made of silicon-based materials. Breakthrough technologies such as perovskite (a compound containing earth-abundant minerals) solar cells are evolving. Along with improved designs that convert a higher percentage of light than today’s solar cells, these technologies promise higher efficiencies, lower cost and flexibility in application. In addition, improvements in biotechnology are likely to improve agricultural performance, enhancing the efficiency and scale of solar conversion to biomass.



Overall advances in this area may affect natural gas usage for electricity generation, as well as accelerate electrification in the transport sector.