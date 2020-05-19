Making changes now

More bp people than ever before are showcasing the work they are doing to innovate, create, partner and invest in ways that could help achieve our net zero ambition.





Now in its third year, bp’s Advancing Low Carbon (ALC) programme features 76 accredited activities (up by 24 from last year) outlining the breadth of work under way, all helping in some way to cut, remove or offset carbon.

“We are shining a light on the bp teams who are thinking differently and working collectively, all in support of the energy transition.” Katie Wallace, ALC programme director

The teams’ work covers a catalogue of different initiatives delivering emissions reductions, renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, decarbonizing transport, and developing carbon removal technologies.



The programme was initially set up to inspire teams across bp to pursue low carbon activities and receive accreditation from bp for their activities. To be accredited, activities must meet certain criteria and the programme is externally assured by Deloitte.



But now, as bp works towards its net zero ambition, the programme is one way of indicating the projects, big and small, that are delivering a better carbon outcome.



bp magazine looks at the 2020 ALC headlines and talks to some of the people whose teams and projects made this year’s long list.

