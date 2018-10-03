Twin win for oil and gas production

There are billions, maybe even trillions, of different routes that an oil molecule can travel through a production facility. Take BP’s vast North Sea business, for example, where, every day, enough oil to fill around 200,000 barrels flows from the rocks beneath the waves through thousands of miles of wellbores and risers into a complex web of pipelines and processing infrastructure.

At the heart of these operations are BP’s petroleum engineers, making daily choices that require intricate calculations that determine which valves to open, what pressures to apply and how much water to inject – all in the name of safely optimizing production.

Decision making can be complex and lengthy but vital to continually improve performance and increase production.

Engineers have always relied on their own skills and experience, but now they have a twin to call on. Not a human clone, but a digital one – a highly-sophisticated simulation and surveillance system that recreates every element of a real-world plant in digital form. BP’s North Sea business has been at the forefront of this digital development, and the APEX system it has helped to shape is now being rolled out to all of BP’s production systems around the world.

North Sea petroleum engineer Giuseppe Tizzano explains: “Apex is a production optimization tool that makes use of integrated asset models. But, it is also a formidable surveillance tool that can be used in the field to spot issues before they have major effects on production.”

And, it added 30,000 barrels of production globally last year.