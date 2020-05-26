A meeting of the times

In Ben Mathews’ time as bp’s company secretary, fate has intervened not once but twice. The first time was in May 2019, just three weeks into his new job. Cycling to the train station, he hit a pothole and crashed. “I broke my arm, ended up with multiple fractures in my jaw and needed emergency surgery.”



Ben’s jaw was wired for three months and he had to navigate a new company and job while working from home. He thankfully has made a full recovery, but the accident took him away from preparations for the imminent AGM – the first to be held in Aberdeen.



A year on, and deep into the planning for the 2020 AGM, fate has intervened again – this time, with the global coronavirus pandemic that has locked down movement all over the world.



Rising to the challenge, Ben has been masterminding bp’s first-ever online AGM – to ensure the company meets its legal obligations to hold a gathering of interested shareholders every year – and to allow shareholders to hear directly about the company they own from the people they have entrusted to govern and run it.



Typically, executive and non-executive members of the board attend to provide shareholders with an update on the company’s activities over the previous 12 months. Shareholders then ask questions about – and vote on – resolutions put to them.



“Gathering everyone in one room is a concept that dates back to the Victorian times,” says Ben, “but it’s typically the chance for our individual shareholders to come along and have their say. You don’t tend to find institutional investors at an AGM as they’re covered off in our regular investor relations activity.”

