Gold standard recognition for bp’s methane reduction efforts

What’s the gold standard?

For the second year running, bp has been recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme for its plans to measure and reduce methane emissions.



The award of gold status comes from the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, a voluntary initiative launched by the UNEP that is designed to improve the reporting accuracy and transparency of anthropogenic methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. The gold status, which bp first received in 2021, recognizes the work of many teams – both within the company and involving some of our many partners.

It covers bp’s operated and non-operated joint venture operations and sets out ambitious measurement and reconciliation requirements – such as site-level measurement from drones, aircraft, satellites, and fixed cameras – as well as the need to deliver those in a timely fashion.

Getting to and maintaining gold was not easy and only achieved due to the efforts of numerous teams across bp. “It was gold or nothing – there’s no silver,” says Sonna, who has worked for more than 20 years in a variety of GHG roles at bp, representing the company on a number of external climate-related initiatives, including the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), the Methane Guiding Principles (MGP), and the UN-led OGMP.

“UNEP effectively said: ‘Show us the evidence that you’ve got robust and believable plans to get you there.’ That’s what they were judging us on,” he says.

The OGMP initiative has gathered momentum, says Sonna. “When bp joined, there were just 10 member companies. Now, more than 85 have signed up, so retaining the gold standard is particularly rewarding.”