Protecting communities, one landmine at a time

Leaving a young child to go to work isn’t easy. But for 29-year-old mother Rita Kassova Kachiponde Vambi, being away from her son for three weeks at a time increases his chances of growing up free from the threat of landmines.



Rita is a minefield supervisor for the HALO Trust in her home country of Angola, where, almost 20 years after its long-running civil war ended, landmines remain an ever-present danger.

Rita says: “I will feel very, very happy when Angola is clear of mines because people will be able to move around freely, and my child will feel much safer than now.”

Digging up landmines is tough and dangerous work usually done by men. But, since 2017, the HALO Trust’s 100 Women in Deming project has created jobs and skills training for rural Angolan women who tend to be disproportionately affected by poverty and unemployment.