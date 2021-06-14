Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. bp joins Norwegian offshore wind consortium

Our latest step in offshore wind

Release date:
14 June 2021
As a new consortium is launched to bid for acreage offshore Norway, we share the highlights and reflect on bp’s progress so far in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector 
 
🕒 1.5 min read | 📰 News

bp is joining a consortium with Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to develop offshore wind energy in Norway. 

 

The partnership, which will pursue a bid in the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) licence area, brings together the individual companies’ strong technical skills and deep experience in offshore energy projects, from development to the delivery of offshore renewable energy to market.

SN2’s favourable location 140 kilometres off the Norwegian coasts provides power export access to local and adjacent markets.

 

The consortium also intends to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities. It plans to work with local suppliers, building industrial competencies for Norway’s offshore wind market.

 

“We believe this consortium will be ideally positioned to effectively and efficiently grow and deliver clean power for European markets, as well as strengthen the supply to Norway when needed.”


Dev Sanyal, EVP, gas & low carbon energy 

Read the full press release
bp has existing offshore wind interests in the US and UK sectors. All part of our strategy to develop 50GW renewable generating capacity by 2030

Go deeper

bp makes first move into offshore wind

In September 2020, we formed a new strategic partnership with Equinor in the US to develop major assets with the potential to power more than 2 million homes. 

Find out more

Winds of change

Meet Stacey Dillon-Nichols, who is working at the forefront of our partnership with Equinor in the US that will see New York City ports transformed into offshore wind energy hubs.

Find out what she’s doing

Entering the world-class UK sector

With our partner EnBW, bp was selected in February as preferred bidder for two highly-advantaged UK offshore wind leases with potential generation capacity of 3GW. The projects are expected to be operational in seven years, powering more than 3.4 million UK homes with clean energy.

Find out more

ScotWind supplier portal

In May, bp and EnBW then launched a bespoke online portal for the Scottish engineering and supply sector. The portal will act as a central hub advertising all current and future opportunities for sub-contractors and suppliers associated with any development projects should the companies be successful in the auction.

Find out more

UK offshore wind explainer

Take a closer look at UK offshore wind and its potential to help build back better.

Go deeper

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

Find out more about our gas & low carbon energy business

Our new strategy explained

Find out how bp is transforming into an integrated energy company