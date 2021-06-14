Our latest step in offshore wind

bp is joining a consortium with Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind to develop offshore wind energy in Norway.
The partnership, which will pursue a bid in the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) licence area, brings together the individual companies’ strong technical skills and deep experience in offshore energy projects, from development to the delivery of offshore renewable energy to market.
SN2’s favourable location 140 kilometres off the Norwegian coasts provides power export access to local and adjacent markets.
The consortium also intends to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities. It plans to work with local suppliers, building industrial competencies for Norway’s offshore wind market.
In September 2020, we formed a new strategic partnership with Equinor in the US to develop major assets with the potential to power more than 2 million homes.
Meet Stacey Dillon-Nichols, who is working at the forefront of our partnership with Equinor in the US that will see New York City ports transformed into offshore wind energy hubs.
With our partner EnBW, bp was selected in February as preferred bidder for two highly-advantaged UK offshore wind leases with potential generation capacity of 3GW. The projects are expected to be operational in seven years, powering more than 3.4 million UK homes with clean energy.
In May, bp and EnBW then launched a bespoke online portal for the Scottish engineering and supply sector. The portal will act as a central hub advertising all current and future opportunities for sub-contractors and suppliers associated with any development projects should the companies be successful in the auction.
Take a closer look at UK offshore wind and its potential to help build back better.
