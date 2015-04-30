A voyage through time: BP Shipping at 100

On 30 April 1915, the British Tanker Company was established as the shipping arm of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, the forerunner of today’s BP. One hundred years on, its modern-day successor – BP Shipping – marks its centenary year.



As it celebrates this milestone, BP Shipping can reflect upon 100 years of ship design and operation involving more than 500 tankers – an average launch rate of one new tanker every 10 weeks for every year of the past century.



Along the way, its people have moved much of BP’s oil from field to market around the globe, demonstrated remarkable courage in war and peace, and made outstanding contributions to maritime safety and environmental performance.

The early days The shipping business was born out of a severe financial crisis that gripped the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC) – later to become BP – in 1913/14. After making one of the world’s most significant oil discoveries at Masjid-i-Suleiman in Persia (now Iran), the challenge for the fledging company was to develop and market the huge quantities of crude oil. But, crucially, it lacked the means to move the oil to potential customers.



A timely solution emerged though as the British Government decided to fuel its warships with oil as an alternative to coal. The company chairman, Charles Greenway, invited the British Government to purchase a shareholding. Both sides set to gain from the move: the company with a £2 million injection of cash and the Government with a secure supply of oil, just as a world war broke out.

The war years Company seafarers saw service in both the Atlantic and the Arctic convoys, supplying oil to Russia, as well as to the North Africa campaign and the D-Day landings. Despite a convoy system, oil tankers were, in the words of Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth: “the ‘bull’s eye’ of every enemy attack”.



Later, in 1947, she remarked on this wartime contribution: "No greater heroism has ever been shown than by the men who served in our tankers. Their achievements were of vital importance but seldom spectacular, and it was not often that they received the thanks they deserved.”

