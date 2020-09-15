bp signs new deal with Microsoft

bp and Microsoft will work together on a co-innovation effort that will explore everything from ways to help customers control their home energy use and cut carbon dioxide emissions to the development of clean energy parks powered by next-generation technologies.



But that’s not all. We’ve also extended our agreement to use Microsoft Azure cloud services – giving us access to a host of tools, including machine learning and data analytics. And we’ve signed a framework agreement with the aim of supplying Microsoft with renewable energy for their data centres – something that also aligns with our sustainability framework priority to provide more clean energy for more people.



William Lin, bp executive vice president for regions, cities & solutions, says: “By bringing our complementary skills and experience together, we are not only helping each other to achieve our decarbonization ambitions, but also creating opportunities to support others on their journey towards reducing carbon emissions.”



Lin adds: “Microsoft is a good example of a high-tech corporate we have had a long relationship with and are now embarking on a new chapter of cooperation.”

