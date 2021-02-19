Why does bp support carbon pricing?

This week, I joined Frans Timmermans – architect of the EU’s Green Deal and European Commission Executive Vice-President – along with other business leaders, for a televised debate to advocate for carbon pricing. You can watch my remarks here, but I wanted to also take a moment to explain why at bp we believe carbon pricing to be so important.

We do a lot more than just support carbon pricing. We actively advocate for it, have done so for many years, and last year, made advocating for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing, one of our 10 company aims.

So here are my five reasons why bp supports well-designed carbon pricing.

