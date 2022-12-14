Better together: five years of Lightsource bp

It’s been five years since bp invested an initial $200 million in an up-and-coming solar development company called Lightsource Renewable Energy. Since then, the two firms have created a 50:50 joint venture – now called Lightsource bp – with a team of almost 1,000 people and solar development projects in 19 markets. We are incredibly proud of our partnership and what we have achieved together in those five years.

One member of the team has lived through all these changes. In fact, Penny Laurenson has been part of the Lightsource bp story since the company was established back in 2010. Born and raised in New Zealand, Penny came to the UK for what Antipodeans call ‘the big OE’ or ‘overseas experience’, starting out as Lightsource’s first planner. Although she never expected to stay in the UK for long, 12 years later, she’s now Lightsource bp’s director of environmental and social planning, heading up a team of around 30 people.

To mark the fifth anniversary, Penny talks to us about the impact of joining forces with bp, her project highlights and why she believes Lightsource bp’s culture is so special.

What impact has bp had on Lightsource bp over the past five years?

I think there have been two standout changes. The first is the speed with which it has allowed us to expand. We’ve gone from developing projects in five countries to 19 in just five years. It’s not just the financial investment, it’s the brand. It’s definitely opened up new conversations. When we go into a new region, we’re seen as a serious player because of the bp name.

The other big change is all about our internal processes. For a long time, a lot of our knowledge was in our heads. Working with bp has helped us to create more structure – and that is essential to be able to expand successfully and hit our goals. We’ve gone from six people in 2010 to almost 1,000 today. Our earliest project produced 0.7 megawatts of solar power – now, we have a target to reach 25 gigawatts across our portfolio by 2025. You can’t do all that well if you don’t have good processes and really efficient, agile ways of working.

And bp has made it clear from the start that they liked what we were doing and wanted to support more of it – it is a real joint venture in that sense.

