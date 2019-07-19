Funding the future of energy

BP is working with Student Energy, a global NGO, to fund the participation of 50 future energy leaders at the COP26 climate summit next year.



By attending, the students have a unique opportunity to discuss with leading figures from business and government the role energy can play in accelerating the transition to a sustainable future.



BP will also offset all Student Energy participant travel and production related emissions for COP 26 using BP Target Neutral.



Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer, made the announcements today in a keynote speech to a 600-strong audience at the 2019 International Student Energy Summit, London.



Gilvary told the students that the world needs them to “help shape the future. And what better place to do that than at COP26, which is likely to be here in London next year, and where leaders of business and government will come together.” An opportunity, he said, for many of them “to be at the table where your voices can be heard.”



Gilvary’s speech comes a week after BP’s group chief executive, Bob Dudley spoke to an audience at Chatham House, London, where he talked about the components needed to get to a net zero emissions world.