Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. BP chairman writes in the Financial Times

BP backs a faster shift to a low carbon energy system

Release date:
21 May 2019
Ahead of BP’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Aberdeen, chairman Helge Lund writes an op-ed for the Financial Times in support of the Climate Action 100+ resolution and a rapid transition to a low carbon energy system

A fast-paced energy transition is not just good for the world, it is good for BP and its shareholders, Helge Lund states in an opinion piece in the Financial Times

 

Writing ahead of his first AGM as BP chairman, Lund says: “We are committed to playing our part in advancing this transition, however challenging.”

 

Commenting on a special vote at the meeting, Lund says: “We will urge shareholders to back the resolution proposed by Climate Action 100+, which calls for greater transparency from BP to show how our strategy is consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.” 

 

Lund adds: “We recognize that the world is on an unsustainable path. We believe our strategy is consistent with Paris and we welcome steps, such as this resolution, that are supportive of a faster transition to a low carbon energy system.”

Download the full article here pdf /
Financial Times subscribers can read the full article here
Sign up to our Advancing energy newsletter
Subscribe to our email for the latest stories in energy, technology and engineering, direct to your inbox...
Register now

Related content

Find out more about BP's support of the Climate 100+ resolution

Reducing our emissions: update on progress

bp ceo Bernard Looney has set out a new purpose, net zero ambition, and fundamental reorganization of the company