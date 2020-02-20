Field of dreams: why six BP women chose a career in engineering

‘Curiosity set me on my path’

Lydia Balogun-Wilson, Clair Ridge area operations support team leader, Aberdeen, Scotland

Lydia grew up on three different continents – living in Nigeria, the US and the UK. But there was one thing that remained the same since she was eight years old – her love of science.

She says: “I had a curious mind and wanted to know how things worked. I used to watch a lot of science programmes on Nickelodeon, as well as Blue Peter and Sesame Street. I used to love how science experiments were conducted on these programmes and how you were encouraged to use your imagination to solve problems.

“My father was the one who inspired me to love science and later engineering. He always bought me child-friendly science journals, model planes and cars to put together.

“My second inspiration came from one of my uncles, who was a process control engineer in a top cement manufacturing company in West Africa. During one of my visits to his office, I noticed there was only one woman working in his team. When I asked him why, he said women did not tend to study engineering. I saw this as a challenge and made it an ambition to not only study engineering, but to excel at it. So, I read chemical engineering at university and later studied petroleum engineering at Masters level.

“In 2011, I joined BP as a mature hire after having worked for engineering design companies for eight years. Since joining BP, I have held a variety of operational roles, both in the office and offshore. I am privileged today to be leading a team of engineers on one of BP’s flagship assets in the North Sea.

“I am currently the first black person to hold this role or its equivalent in the region and I am extremely proud of this achievement."

Lydia loves inspiring young girls and women to get into engineering. She volunteers on the Stemnet programme and mentors young women.

She adds: “I tell them: ‘You can do anything. I have a family and I work full time. The only thing that can hold you back is you.’”

